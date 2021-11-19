India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 115.23 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 72,94,864 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded115.23 Cr (1,15,23,49,358) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,18,39,293 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,81,645 2nd Dose 93,79,604 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,75,320 2nd Dose 1,62,71,064 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 43,90,36,993 2nd Dose 18,41,86,341 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,98,55,199 2nd Dose 10,90,02,159 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,26,73,120 2nd Dose 7,31,87,913 Total 1,15,23,49,358

The recovery of 12,789 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,38,97,921.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.28%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 145 consecutive days now.

11,106 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,38,699tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 62.93 Cr (62,93,87,540) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.92% remains less than 2% for the last 56 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.98%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 46 days and below 3% for 81 consecutive days now.