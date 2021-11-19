Music composer duo Kaushik-Guddu talk about their latest ‘Mere Yaara’ from Sooryavanshi

By Roy



2021’s blockbuster movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ has been winning hearts. In the melodious voice of Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, the ‘Mere Yaara’ song in the movie has actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif romancing it. In conversation with us, the composer duo of the song Kaushik-Guddu said, “When we got the brief from Azeem Dayani about ‘Mere Yaara’, it brought a belief that the song should be larger than life. It required great composition and melody that would bring the song to everyone’s lips. The requirement asked for a romantic hero-centric song. When we started making the song, we thought of how to make it a little different than most of today’s songs. Then we brought in sarangi (folk instrument). We have undergone a trial and error process a couple of times while making the song. With the gradual development, we took around 8-9 months to make this song. Even though it was a slow development, it was a strong one.”







“When we got to know that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are going to star in the song, we believed that they are the fitting faces for ‘Mere Yaara’,” they add.







Kaushik-Guddu, who share the bond of cousins, have proven their prowess in superhit songs like ‘Sajan Bade Senti’ (‘Badhai Ho’), ‘Loveyatri Title Track’ (‘Loveyatri’), ‘Main Hoon Saath Tere’ (‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’), ‘Tera hoke Rahoon’ (‘Behen hogi teri’).







Music supervisor Azeem Dayani also said about ‘Mere Yaara’, “The song is one of its kind amongst romantic song charts.”



Link to Azeem Dayani’s article- https://orissadiary.com/music-supervisor-azeem-dayani-takes-us-to-his-journey/



Kaushik-Guddu as a contemporary composer, essay music with something fresh every time experimenting with different dimensions. Technology helps in embellishing the track but it makes singing no easier than what it used to be years back, they say. Present-time music platforms are promoting independent music, but all revolve around audience acceptance.







The duo express, “It felt a great experience working with Arijit Singh. As we know, Arijit puts his best into whichever song he sings. Likewise, he has done justice to Mere Yaara’ with his soulful voice. We are looking forward to working on many more projects with Arijit in the future.”





