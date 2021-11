New Delhi: India reports 11,106 new cases, 12,789 recoveries & 459 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Active caseload stands at 1,26,620 (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.37% – lowest since March 2020).

Of the 11,106 new cases, 12,789 recoveries & 459 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 6111 cases, 7202 recoveries, and 51 deaths.