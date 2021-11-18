India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 114.46 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 73,44,739 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 114.46 Cr (1,14,46,32,851) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,17,53,091sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,81,329 2nd Dose 93,66,454 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,74,937 2nd Dose 1,62,43,805 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 43,72,66,448 2nd Dose 18,06,38,478 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,94,26,594 2nd Dose 10,79,09,648 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,24,08,002 2nd Dose 7,26,17,156 Total 1,14,46,32,851

The recovery of11,242patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,38,85,132.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.28%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 144 consecutive days now.

11,919new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

12,32,505tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over62.82 Cr (62,82,48,841) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.94% remains less than 2% for the last 55 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.97%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 45 days and below 3% for 80 consecutive days now.