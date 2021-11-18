PM Narendra Modi to address the conference on ‘Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth’ on 18th November

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the concluding session of the conference on ‘Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth’ on 18th November 2021 at 12 noon at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi.

The conference is being organised by the Financial Services Department of the Finance Ministry on 17th-18th November 2021. It will witness participation from Ministries, Banks, Financial institutions and Industry representatives.

Union Finance Minister will also be present on the occasion.