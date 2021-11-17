India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 113.68 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 67,82,042 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 113.68 Cr (1,13,68,79,685) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,16,73,459 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,80,957 2nd Dose 93,53,906 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,74,594 2nd Dose 1,62,19,699 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 43,57,31,810 2nd Dose 17,67,65,054 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,90,55,132 2nd Dose 10,67,80,250 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,21,81,588 2nd Dose 7,20,36,695 Total 1,13,68,79,685

The recovery of 12,134 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,38,73,890.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.28%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 143 consecutive days now.

10,197 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,28,555 is lowest in 527 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.37% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

12,42,177 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 62.70 Cr (62,70,16,336) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.96% remains less than 2% for the last 54 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.82%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 44 days and below 3% for 79 consecutive days now.