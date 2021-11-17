Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 114 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 114 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 226 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 16th November

New Positive Cases: 226

Of which 0-18 years: 33

In quarantine: 128

Local contacts: 98

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 10

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 15

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jagatsinghpur: 4

10. Jajpur: 8

11. Kalahandi: 3

12. Kendrapada: 3

13. Khurda: 114

14. Koraput: 2

15. Malkangiri: 2

16. Mayurbhanj: 6

17. Nayagarh: 3

18. Puri: 1

19. Sambalpur: 7

20. Sundargarh: 11

21. State Pool: 27

New recoveries: 236

Cumulative tested: 23006494

Positive: 1046088

Recovered: 1034995

Active cases: 2657