Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 114 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 114 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 226 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 16th November
New Positive Cases: 226
Of which 0-18 years: 33
In quarantine: 128
Local contacts: 98
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 10
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 4
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 15
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 2
9. Jagatsinghpur: 4
10. Jajpur: 8
11. Kalahandi: 3
12. Kendrapada: 3
13. Khurda: 114
14. Koraput: 2
15. Malkangiri: 2
16. Mayurbhanj: 6
17. Nayagarh: 3
18. Puri: 1
19. Sambalpur: 7
20. Sundargarh: 11
21. State Pool: 27
New recoveries: 236
Cumulative tested: 23006494
Positive: 1046088
Recovered: 1034995
Active cases: 2657