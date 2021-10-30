India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 105.43 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 56,91,175vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 105.43 Cr (1,05,43,13,977) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,05,30,690 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,78,868 2nd Dose 92,06,421 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,71,365 2nd Dose 1,58,88,942 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 41,65,22,627 2nd Dose 13,88,92,149 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,42,68,245 2nd Dose 9,52,99,427 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,93,98,998 2nd Dose 6,60,86,935 Total 1,05,43,13,977

The recovery of 13,543 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,41,175.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.19%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 125 consecutive days now.

14,313 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,61,555.Active cases presently constitute 0.47% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,76,850tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.70 Cr (60,70,62,619) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.18% remains less than 2% for the last 36 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.22%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 26 days and below 3% for 61 consecutive days now.