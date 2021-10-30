Bollywood singer, noted musicians, National level instrumentalists join Iconic Week celebrations at Cheshmashahi

Adnan Sami, Abhay Sopori & Chaurasia’s melancholic performances enthrall audience at musical evening show

SRINAGAR : The star and renowned Bollywood singer Adnan Sami, national level musician and santoor player, Abhay Rustum Sopori and noted flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia today joined the Iconic Week celebrations and enthralled audience with their magical performances at musical evening show held at Cheshmashahi garden in Srinagar.

The musical evening show was organized by Mission Youth J&K in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and J&K Tourism department, where noted singers, musicians, instrumentalists both local as well as National level performed.

The show was inaugurated by Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh, Pankaj Mithal after holding Yizband khawni.

Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Niteshwar Kumar, Secretary Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez and Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth J&K, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, Director Tourism Kashmir, G N Itoo and other officers were also present on occasion.

Speaking at the talk show, noted singer and music composer, Adnan Sami who sung various qawalis was all praise for Kashmir for its incredible beauty and hospitality from the people.

He said that he is emotionally connected with Kashmir and his love for the place is unflinching.

Adding, he said that the beauty of Kashmir has no comparison in the entire world and he loves to perform here.

Kashmiri born Santoor Player and music composer, Abhay Rustum Sopori presented the Santoor Vadan on the occasion followed by soulful performance by classical flutist and music director, Hariprasad Chaurasia along with the team.

On the occasion, various stalls displaying and selling Kashmir’s ethnic and street food including munjgool, nader-munj, tilkarr (fries), hazel nuts, famous Kashmiri barbeque and other traditional food varieties witnessed huge rush.

The soothing voice and melancholic musical streams by the performers reverberating through the cold breezes turned the show energetic and lively with the audience cheering for both local as well as National level artists.

A large gathering of both male and female who participated were upbeat and enjoyed the show.

Later, performers and guests were felicitated and presented with mementos.