Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 374 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 29th October

New Positive Cases: 374

Of which 0-18 years: 65

In quarantine: 218

Local contacts: 156

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 17

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 2

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 11

12. Jajpur: 13

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kendrapada: 3

16. Keonjhar: 1

17. Khurda: 182

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 1

20. Nuapada: 8

21. Puri: 7

22. Sambalpur: 10

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 9

25. State Pool: 43

New recoveries: 553

Cumulative tested: 21924668

Positive: 1040969

Recovered: 1028207

Active cases: 4380