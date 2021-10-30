Odisha: Khordha District Reports 182 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 182 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 374 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 29th October
New Positive Cases: 374
Of which 0-18 years: 65
In quarantine: 218
Local contacts: 156
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 17
7. Deogarh: 4
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Gajapati: 2
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 11
12. Jajpur: 13
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kendrapada: 3
16. Keonjhar: 1
17. Khurda: 182
18. Mayurbhanj: 22
19. Nayagarh: 1
20. Nuapada: 8
21. Puri: 7
22. Sambalpur: 10
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 9
25. State Pool: 43
New recoveries: 553
Cumulative tested: 21924668
Positive: 1040969
Recovered: 1028207
Active cases: 4380