Indian squad for Women’s FIFA U-17 World Cup 2022 announced

India U-17 National Women’s team squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2022 has been announced. The World cup is scheduled to begin next week. The team’s head coach Thomas Dennerby announced the 21-player squad in Bhubaneswar today. The members of the India squad are Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay and Sudha Ankita Turkey.

India have been drawn into Group A alongside USA, Morocco and Brazil. They will face the USA on October 11, followed by Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and October 17, respectively, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The other two venues for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 are Goa and Navi Mumbai.