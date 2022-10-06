India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.84 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.84 Cr (2,18,84,20,182) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,49,845) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415240 2nd Dose 10119223 Precaution Dose 7035054 FLWs 1st Dose 18436878 2nd Dose 17717062 Precaution Dose 13672339 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41049845 2nd Dose 31849563 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61952389 2nd Dose 53111120 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561306958 2nd Dose 515896162 Precaution Dose 97029101 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204035329 2nd Dose 196991122 Precaution Dose 49325762 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127672730 2nd Dose 123159372 Precaution Dose 47644933 Precaution Dose 21,47,07,189 Total 2,18,84,20,182

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 32,282. Active cases now constitute 0.07% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,553 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,43,436.

2,529 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,22,057 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.62 Cr (89,62,68,264) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.38% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.07%.