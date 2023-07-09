BhubaneswarSports

Indian Senior Men Volleyball Team Starts Campaign on a winning note by beating a formidable Hong Kong, China in AVC Men Challenge Cup 2023 at Taipei.

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar:  The AVC Men Challenge Cup 2023 is being held at Chinese Taipei from 08th – 15th July 2023. On the second day of the championship the Indian Senior Men Volleyball Team started their Campaign on a winning note by defeating a formidable Hong Kong, China by a margin of 3:0 sets (25-22, 25-18 & 25-17). Attacker- Chirag, Niyash & Rahul, Blocker- Prince, Allrounder- Manoj & Setter- Saqlain took the vital role for Indian team win against Canada. The Indian Men’s team placed in Pool-C with Uzbekistan & Hong Kong, China. Total 15 teams from Asia are participating in this championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), Board of Administrative Member (CAVA), Hon’ble MP Kandhamal & Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the team and thanked the coaches & players for their excellent effort. He also hoped the team will perform well and get a medal in the championship. The Indian team players & coaches thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for conducting the coaching camp at KIIT University Campus, Bhubaneswar and providing all support to the team for participation in the AVC Cup.

