Assam Odia Yuva Chatra Parishad to Celebrate NUAKHAI at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakahatra, Guwahati in September 2023

Guwahati – Assam Odia Yuva Chatra Parishad, a prominent cultural organization, is delighted to announce its initiative to celebrate NUAKHAI at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakahatra in Guwahati. The event, scheduled for September 2023, aims to bring together communities from various districts of Assam to rejoice in the festivities of NUAKHAI.

In an important meeting held today in Guwahati, a committee comprising representatives from different districts of Assam convened to discuss and plan the grand celebration of NUAKHAI. The meeting witnessed the enthusiastic participation of members from Assam Odia Yuva Chatra Parishad and Kalinga Sanskritika Sansada, Guwahati, a prominent association of Odias in the North East. This collaboration reflects a shared vision of promoting cultural exchange, strengthening bonds, and fostering unity among Odias and the people of Assam.

NUAKHAI is a cherished festival traditionally observed in Odisha, symbolizing gratitude for a bountiful harvest and marking the commencement of the new agricultural season. By celebrating NUAKHAI at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakahatra, Assam Odia Yuva Chatra Parishad aims to create a vibrant platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage, art, music, dance, and culinary traditions of Odisha.

Kalinga Sanskritika Sansada, Guwahati, known for its dedicated efforts in preserving and promoting Odia culture in the North East, brings valuable expertise and support to the NUAKHAI celebration. Their association with Assam Odia Yuva Chatra Parishad adds an additional dimension of cultural enrichment to the event.

The organizing committee appeals to individuals, organizations, and communities to extend their support, cooperation, and active participation in the NUAKHAI celebration. Let us join hands to embrace cultural diversity, foster mutual understanding, and create cherished memories during this joyous occasion.