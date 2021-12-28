Indian Premiere of Odia Film “Adieu GODARD” at 27th Kolkata International Film Festival

Bhubaneswar: Odia feature film Adieu GODARD, written and directed by National Award winner Amartya Bhattacharyya and produced under the banner of Swastik Arthouse will have its INDIAN PREMIERE at the prestigious 27th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) in January 2022. The film is an INDIA, FRANCE co-production and has Choudhury Bikash Das as the central character around whom the film revolves. Shot exquisitely in Odisha, the film is a socio-cultural comic tribute to the legendary French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard. Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Sudharsri Madhusmita, Swastik Choudhury, Choudhury Jayaprakash Das, Shankar Basu Mallick, Abhishek Giri, Swetapadma Satpathy and Dr. Banikanta Mishra plays other important characters of the film.

The trailer of the film has so far evoked some very interesting conversations: https://youtu.be/rvM4BT7Fh6M

Music of this film has been composed by the talented music director Kisaloy Roy, and popular icon of Rock music- Rupam Islam has rendered his first Odia song with this film.

Sharing his thoughts, director Amartya Bhattacharyya, also the writer, cinematographer and editor of the film, said – “Born and brought up in Kolkata, I know that KIFF is not just another international film festival but is a true celebration of cinema on a very grand scale. When I was in college we used to envy the filmmakers who got a chance to show their films at KIFF. It is therefore an unexplainable joy to have the Indian Premiere of our film in this City of Joy”

Acclaimed director and actor, Choudhury Bikash Das, expressed his happiness saying – “I am really happy to have worked with such a wonderful team. I feel honored that this film will have its Indian premiere at such a prestigious film festival and am hopeful that it will be as much loved by cine lovers here as much as it was loved by people abroad.”

Producer and actor Swastik Choudhury, said – “It is a wonderful feeling to have the Indian Premiere of this film on such a big platform. The film had a great reception when it traveled to festivals abroad. And knowing the cinema aware audience of Kolkata am sure this film will connect with one and all. This film will always be special because we pay tribute to the great filmmaker – Jean Luc Godard in a sweet way”.

Actor Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, who plays the character of Joe in the film says – Acting in an Amartya Bhattacharyya’s film is not less than attending an acting workshop. He is very much particular and at the same time he gives you the space to try new things. Playing ‘Joe’ in the film is a different kind of experience altogether. Joe was a very fresh character for me. Till date I haven’t seen anything close to that. I enjoyed the process of becoming Joe. During the shoot it’s like every time you get an opportunity to explore yourself and as an actor I couldn’t ask for more.

The film which World Premiered at the Moscow International Film Festival in April this year has been produced by Swastik Arthouse in collaboration with FilmStop Entertainment and Les Films de la Haute-Vallée