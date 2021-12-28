Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: Patna Pirates show class of champions, defeat Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru : Three-time champions Patna Pirates defeated Puneri Paltan 38-26 in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru on Tuesday.

It was a class showing performance by Patna Pirates. Sachin scored a Super 10 (10 points) and was ably supported by Patna’s defensive trio of Sunil (4 points), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (3 points) and Sajin C (3 points).

However, the lack of a quality raider in the team hampered the chances of Puneri Paltan who succumbed second loss in three matches. Team’s star player Rahul Chaudhari also did nothing and was substituted for young Mohit Goyat by coach Anup Kumar in the first half.

However, the trio of raiders including Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite caused problems for the Patna defence but Pirates thwarted them successfully.

Patna were facing the risk of an ALL OUT with 6 minutes left to half time, but their defender Sajin C completed a Super Tackle to turn the momentum. The three-time champions got lucky later when MonuGoyat entered the lobby without contact, in a do-or-die raid only to be followed by three Pune defenders who had been deceived by his actions.

The first half ended 14-14 with Pune having just 2 men on the mat.

Pune coach Anup Kumar clearly expected from his set of raiders and brought in Shubham Shelke for Pankaj Mohite in the second half. But Patna kept fighting back, thanks to the largely confident tackles from the likes of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sajin. With 10 minutes remaining, Patna had a 4-point lead and that was extended as Pune’s plan to play on the Do-or-Die raid backfired. Sachin scored two points in the crucial raid for Patna to inspire another ALL OUT in the 13th minute and open a 10-point lead.

Kabaddi is a game momentum and the lead gave Patna the confidence to enjoy their time on the mat. Sunil and Vishal Bharadwaj picked up yellow cards in the final minutes as the match became intense. But Patna ensured there was no late comeback by Pune to clinch an important win.