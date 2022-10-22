Indian Panorama Announces Official Selection for 53rd IFFI 2022

New Delhi : The Indian Panorama, flagship component of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has today announced the selection of 25 feature films and 20 non feature films. The selected films will be showcased at the 53rd IFFI to be held from 20th – 28th November, 2022 in Goa.

The aim of the Indian Panorama, organized by National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, is to select feature and non feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence in accordance with the conditions and procedure in the said regulations of Indian Panorama.

The selection of the Indian Panorama is made by eminent personalities from the world of cinema from across India comprising of a total of twelve jury members for feature films and six jury members for non-feature films led by the respective chairpersons. Exercising their individual expertise, the eminent jury panels contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to the selection of Indian Panorama films of respective categories.

Feature Films

The Feature Film Jury, comprising twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Director and Editor, Chairperson Shri Vinod Ganatra. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, and film-related professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian fraternity:

Shri. A. Karthik Raja; Cinematographer Shri. Ananda Jyothi; Musician, Writer and Filmmaker Smt. Dr. Anuradha Singh; Filmmaker and Editor Shri. Ashok Kashyap; Producer, Director and Cinematographer Shri Enumula Premraj; Director and Screenwriter Smt Geeta M Gurappa; Sound Engineer Shri Imo Singh; Producer, Director and Writer Shri. Jugal Debata; Producer, Director and Cinematographer Shri. Sailesh Dave; Producer Shri. Shibu G Sushelan; Producer Shri V. N. Aditya; Producer, Director and Screenwriter Shri. Vishnu Sharma; Author and Film Critic

A package of 25 Feature films have been selected to be screened in the Indian Panorama section at 53rd IFFI from a broad spectrum of 354 qualifying contemporary Indian feature films. The following package of feature films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film industry.

List of 25 feature films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 is as follows:

S.No. Title of the Film Language Director Mahananda Bengali Arindam Sil Three of Us Hindi Avinash Arun Dhaware The Storyteller Hindi Ananth Narayan Mahadevan Major Hindi Sashi Kiran Tikka Siya Hindi Manish Mundra Dhabari Quruvi Irula Priyanandanan Hadinelentu Kannada Prithvi Konanur Naanu Kusuma Kannada Krishne Gowda Lotus Blooms Maithili Pratik Sharma Ariyippu Malayalam Mahesh Narayanan Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009 Malayalam Tharun Moorthy Frame Marathi Vikram Patwardhan Sher Shivraj Marathi Digpal Lanjekar Ekda Kaay Zala Marathi Dr. Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni Pratikshya Oriya Anupam Patnaik Kurangu Pedal Tamil Kamalakannan S Kida Tamil RA.Venkat Jai Bhim Tamil Tha. Se. Gnanavel Cinema Bandi Telugu Kandregula Praveen Kudhiram Bose Telugu Vidya Sagar Raju

Mainstream Cinema Section

The Kashmir Files Hindi Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) Telugu S S Rajamouli Tonic Bengali Avijit Sen Akhanda Telugu Boyapati Srinivasa Rao Dharmveer….Mukkam Post Thane Marathi Pravin Vitthal Tarde

Feature Film Jury’s choice for the opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2022 is the film ‘Hadinelentu’ (Kannada) directed by Mr Prithvi Konanur.

Non-Feature Films

The Non – Feature Film Jury, comprising six members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker, Producer, Writer and National Film Award winner, the chairperson Shri Oinam Doren. The Non-Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, and film-related professions, professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian fraternity:

Shri Chandrasekhar A; Film critic, Journalist and Media Academician Shri Harish Bhimani, Filmmaker, Scriptwriter, Anchor and, Actor Shri Manish Saini; Filmmaker, Writer and Editor Shri P. Umesh Naik; Filmmaker and Journalist Shri Rakesh Mittal; Film critic, Journalist and Author Shri Sanskar Desai; Filmmaker, Scriptwriter, Academician

A package of 20 Non-Feature films have been selected to be screened in the Indian Panorama section at 53rd IFFI from a broad spectrum of qualifying 242 contemporary Indian non-feature films in about. The package of non-feature films exemplifies the capacity of the emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.

List of 20 Non-Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 is as follows:

S.No. Title of the Film Language Director Pataal-Tee Bhotiya Mukund Narayan & Santosh Singh Taangh English Bani Singh Ayushman English Jacob Varghese Other Ray: Art of Satyajit Ray English Jaydip Mukherjee Gurujana English Sudipto Sen Hatibondhu English Kripal Kalita Clinton English Prithviraj Das Gupta The Show Must Go On English Divya Cowasji Khajuraho, Anand Aur Mukti Hindi Ramji Om & Deepika Kothari Vibhajan Ki Vibhishka Unkahi Kahaniyan Hindi Hitesh Shankar Fatima Hindi Sourabh Kanti Dutta Chhu Med Na Yul Med Hindi Munmun Dhalaria Before I Die Hindi Nakul Dev Madhyantara Kannada Basti Dinesh Shenoy Wagro Konkani Sainath S Uskaikar Veetilekku Malayalam Akhil Dev M Beyond Blast Manipuri Saikhom Ratan Rekha Marathi Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe Yaanam Sanskrit Vinod Mankara Little Wings Tamil Naveenkumar Muthaiah

Jury’s choice for the opening non-feature film of Indian Panorama, 2022 is ‘The Show Must Go On’ (English) directed by Ms Divya Cowasji.

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films along with India’s rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year. The selected films for Indian Panorama section, with an aim for the promotion of film art through, will also be screened for non-profit screening in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programmes and Specialized Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India.