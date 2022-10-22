PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to tragic road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed anguish after the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. The Prime Minister also stated that the local administration is providing all possible help to the victims under the supervision of the state government.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा में नेशनल हाइवे पर हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन्होंने अपनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा है”

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the tragic bus accident in Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”