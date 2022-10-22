India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.53 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.53 Cr (2,19,53,88,326) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,27,878) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415373 2nd Dose 10120383 Precaution Dose 7067793 FLWs 1st Dose 18437114 2nd Dose 17720134 Precaution Dose 13742922 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41227878 2nd Dose 32326914 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62003360 2nd Dose 53309378 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561404190 2nd Dose 516276208 Precaution Dose 100383526 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204047129 2nd Dose 197066915 Precaution Dose 50645217 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127680506 2nd Dose 123213459 Precaution Dose 48299927 Precaution Dose 22,01,39,385 Total 2,19,53,88,326

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 24,043. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 3,102 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,87,748.

2,112 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,09,088 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.98 Cr (89,98,36,516) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.97% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.01%.