INDIAN NAVY TO CONDUCT THE ‘SAM NO VARUNAH’ COASTAL CAR RALLY

The Maritime trade has played an important role in Nation’s Economy and the same was emphasised by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his speech, on occasion of 59th Maritime Day on 05 Apr 22. While ensuring the safety and security of the Nation, Indian Navy plays a crucial role in protecting our Maritime trade too.

Surrounded by seas from the three sides, India has a vast coastline of approximately 7500 Kms, which is more than the length of land borders we share with China and Pakistan combined. To awaken the maritime nation and encourage Sea Consciousness, the Indian Navy in association with Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) is undertaking a maritime awareness coastal motor car expedition, “SAM NO VARUNAH” covering the entire Indian coastline in March 2023. The objectives of the expedition include:-

Celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Conduct awareness drives along the route about various career opportunities that the Navy offers including the Agnipath Scheme. Showcase ‘Naari Shakti’ by participation of serving women officers and naval wives. Instill a sense of adventure and motivate young generation to join the Indian Navy. Interact with Naval Veterans/ Veer Naaris enroute. Spread awareness about the rich maritime heritage and revival of maritime history by covering various Ports, Forts, Light Houses, Heritage Villages, Beaches etc.

Towards this expedition it is planned to : –

Flag off the rally from INS Netaji Subhas on 26 Mar 23 from Kolkata and terminate the rally at Lakhpat Gujarat on 19 Apr 23. Arrive INS Chilka on the historic occasion of Passing Out of first batch of Agniveers of Indian Navy (28 Mar 23). Conduct awareness campaigns at cities/ villages enroute with the aim to provide information about employment opportunities in the Navy including the Agnipath Scheme. Conduct NWWA outreach activities at various old age homes, orphanages, school for special children in keeping with the ethos of community development and empowerment. Undertake coastal cleaning at beaches enroute and spreading environmental awareness. Visit forts/ light houses/ places of maritime importance along the rally route and spread awareness of our rich maritime heritage.

The expedition planned over 25 days covering approx 7500 Kms passing through all coastal states is partnered with by M/s Mahindra who are providing a fleet of 12 vehicles along with Mastercard India and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (as fuel partner).