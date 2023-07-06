Indian Navy Outreach To Ladakh ‘Julley Ladakh’

In continuation with the pursuance of the vision of national leadership towards developing remote areas, the Indian Navy has embarked on a multidimensional outreach program dedicated to strengthening the connect with the Union Territory of Ladakh. This program is aimed to enhance greater participation of the youth from Ladakh in the Defence Services, strengthen nation-building and promote maritime consciousness in the region. As part of this programme, Adm R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff will be hosting various outreach activities on 06 and 07 Jul 23 in Leh. Indian Navy had earlier carried out extensive engagement in the North East as part of the outreach activities last year.



The events that will be undertaken in Ladakh as part of Indian Navy outreach will include a public band performance by the Naval Band, a friendly football match between the Indian Navy and the Ladakh UT Team, Flagging Off the Bike and Car Expedition, and visits to various schools.



During his visit in Leh, the CNS will call on the Honourable Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Leh and Ladakh, Brig (Dr) BD Mishra, (Retd) and pay respect on behalf of the Indian Navy by laying a wreath at the War Memorial. The CNS accompanied by President NWWA, Smt Kala Hari Kumar, will be the chief host at a special Naval Band Concert ‘Sargam’ by the Indian Naval Band at the Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra on 06 Jul 23. The LG will be the Chief Guest for ‘Sargam’.



On 07 Jul 23, a friendly football match between the Navy Team & the Ladakh team is scheduled at the Spituk Football Stadium, which will be witnessed by the CNS as chief host & the LG as chief guest. The LG will also flag off the Motorcycle and Car Expeditions on their return leg to Delhi and Visakhapatnam respectively. The CNS and President NWWA will also be visiting and interacting with the students and faculty of Lamdon Sr Sec School.



The Motorcycle and Car Expeditions comprising 107 participants including Naval Personnel of Ladakh domicile and 20 women, commenced on 15 and 22 Jun 23 from Delhi and Visakhapatnam respectively and have engaged extensively with more than 3000 students across various schools and colleges across Ladakh region.



During the return leg from Leh, covering a total distance of over 5000 km each, the participants would be interacting with students at various schools as well as veterans and the local populace.



All Naval personnel of Ladakh domicile from various naval stations are also participating in these events and sharing their enriching experiences and success stories to encourage the youth to participate in greater numbers, towards nation building as well as joining the Indian Navy and serving the Nation with pride.



