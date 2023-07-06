Carlsberg India’s Mysuru Brewery wins a coveted International Safety Award 2023

Mysuru : Carlsberg India’s Mysuru brewery has won an International Safety Award from the British Safety Council in recognition of its commitment and adherence to health and safety standards. The award recognizes our commitment to a good workplace health and safety management system—its leading and lagging performance, training, and competency of employees on H&S, legal compliance, and system adhering across 25 standards.

The Mysuru Brewery, since its inception in 2018, has recorded zero lost time incidents with a critical standard implementation score of a near perfect 98%. The 65th International Safety Awards received over 975 applications across different industries, scales, and sizes from the UK, Africa, Asia, India, mainland Europe, and the Middle East, with 79% of them successfully achieving a Distinction, Merit, or Pass grade. Judged by a panel of independent judges, the scheme’s commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health during the previous calendar year.

“Creating a zero-accident culture demands unwavering consistency and a strong commitment. We commend our colleagues at the Mysuru brewery and in the operations function for their relentless efforts in achieving this goal. This award recognizes their dedication and serves as a testament to their commitment to safety. Congratulations to all those involved in making our workplace safer every day.” – Sanjeev Gupta, VP Operations.