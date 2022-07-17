Indian DJ Expo -2022 will start from 21st July at Pragati Maidan Delhi

New Delhi: The annual exhibition of music production ‘Indian DJ Expo- 2022’ will be organized from July 21st at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The exhibition will run till July 23. The three-day annual expo will showcase cutting-edge technologies and trends in music production, entertainment technology and event production. The exhibition will also have a special focus on seminars and workshops. Once again this event will throw light on new and big business opportunities and future investment possibilities in the region, said Manuel Dias, Convenor of Indian DJ Expo.

This time there will be a special emphasis on music production technology. The expo will showcase DJ gear, studio gear, club and touring sound, PA, stage on a spectacular floor. The expo will talk about all the aspects that a DJ (Performer, Artist) needs to perform well. With the latest in DJing software and hardware from DJ mixers to controllers, Indian DJ Expo will showcase a wide range of speaker systems for club sound and touring sound as well as PAs.

The expo is extending its support to the Prime Minister’s Digital India and Make in India campaign. Its main objective is to support small and medium enterprises and encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship in India. This annual exhibition acts as an aggregator for India’s entertainment business. The exhibition will see participation from leading tech players in the field including Pro Audio, PA, Lighting and LED Displays from across the country. It is being organized by Beetroots Expo & Publications.