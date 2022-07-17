NIT Rourkela bagged 15th position in the Engineering category of NIRF Ranking 2022

Rourkela: Ministry of Education, Government of India has released India Ranking 2022 under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and we are glad to inform you that NIT Rourkela has shown a significant improvement in all India Engineering Category by achieving 15th position. Last year, NIT Rourkela was placed at 20th rank. NIT Rourkela has also shown substantial improvement in the Overall Category in NIRF 2022. This year NIT Rourkela has been ranked at 39th position (Overall Category) in comparison to last year’s 41st rank. In the category of Research Institutions, NITR has bagged 24th rank against last year’s 31st rank.

Congratulating the NITR community and the stakeholders, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao (Director, NITR) said, “ We were and are continuously putting our efforts to improve our position and this ranking indeed is depicting the hard work of the whole NITR fraternity. This has been possible with sincere efforts from our faculties, students, officers and staff members and I congratulate everyone for their contribution. NIT Rourkela thank alumni, press and parents for their support. We will work harder to make a mark in the country in terms of teaching, research, innovation, infrastructure as we aim to bring NIT Rourkela into the top 10 at NIRF Ranking.”

Among the NITs of the country, NIT Rourkela is currently positioned 3rd in Overall and Engineering Categories and 2nd in Research Category. We are hopeful to perform even better in the coming years. We would be grateful if you can give wide publicity to this information in your esteemed print media/electronic media/digital media.