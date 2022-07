New Delhi: WHO hails India for administering over two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh says, this is yet another evidence of the country’s commitment and efforts to minimise impact of ongoing pandemic. #200CroreVaccinations

India achieves historic feat of administering 200 crore Covid vaccine doses within 18 months of launching inoculation exercise. India has started nationwide Covid vaccination drive from 16th January 2021.