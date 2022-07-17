India achieves historic feat of administering 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine within 18 months

New Delhi: India has crossed the landmark of administering 2 Billion doses of the COVID19 vaccine today under the nationwide vaccination drive. In a tweet, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 17th July 2022 is a day to remember forever.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has said, emphasis on scientific research, manufacturing of Covid vaccines and setting up a huge network for nationwide vaccination drive have played key role in the speedy administration of 200 crore Covid vaccine doses to the people.

India started nationwide Covid vaccination drive from 16th January 2021 and within the span of 18 months, it has accomplished a significant milestone of administering 200 crore Covid vaccine jabs to the eligible beneficiaries.

Talking exclusively to All India Radio News on this achievement, Dr. Mandaviya said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successful Covid management is the main reason for the successful Covid vaccination drive in the country.

He said, steps have been taken for the development of indigenous vaccines and to create awareness about the efficacy of Covid vaccines which resulted in successful administration of first dose to above 98 percent of the population.