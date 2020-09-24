India successfully test fires its Nuclear Capable Prithvi-II Missile from Odisha coast

Bhubaneswar: Indigenously developed Prithvi-II missile test-fired from Odisha coast. The Strategic Forces Command conducted the night trial of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II on Wednesday from launch complex-3 of Integrated Test Range in Chandipur.

The missile has a strike range of 350 km and 500kg payload1000kg, Powered by liquid propulsion twin engines.

The state-of-the-art missile uses an advanced inertial guidance system with maneuvering trajectory to hit its target. Already inducted into the armoury of the defence forces in 2003, nine-metre long ‘Prithvi’ was the first missile to have been developed by DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP).

