Jammu and Kashmir reports 1249 new positive cases, 46530 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 1249 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 646 from Jammu division and 603 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 67510. Also 20 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 16 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 2796 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 1578 from Jammu Division and 1218 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 67510 positive cases, 19918 are Active Positive, 46530 have recovered and 1062 have died; 269 in Jammu division and 793 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1464565 test results available, 1397055 samples have been tested as negative till September 23, 2020.

Till date 555010 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 14891 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 19918 in isolation and 59397 under home surveillance. Besides, 459742 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 13608 positive cases (including 199 cases reported today) with 2063 Active Positive, 11273 recovered (including 159 cases recovered today), 272 deaths; Baramulla has 4033 positive cases (including 80 cases reported today) with 1217 Active Positive, 2698 recovered (including 47 cases recovered today), 118 deaths; Pulwama reported 3675 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 526 active positive cases, 3085 recovered (including 66 cases recovered today), 64 deaths; Kulgam has 2213 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 147 Active Positive, 2023 recoveries (including 22 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Shopian has 1963 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 200 Active Positive, 1733 recovered (including 02 cases reported today), 30 deaths; Anantnag district has 3356 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today) with 413 Active Positive, 2881 recovered (including 436 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Budgam has 4545 positive cases (including 62 cases reported today) with 1586 Active Positive and 2879 recovered (including 91 cases recovered today), 80 deaths; Kupwara has 3304 positive cases (including 61 cases reported today) with 800 Active Positive, 2440 recovered (including 135 cases recovered today), 64 deaths; Bandipora has 3254 positive cases (including 41 cases reported today) with 793 Active Positive, 2427 recovered (including 215 cases recovered today), 34 deaths and Ganderbal has 2711 positive cases (including 74 cases reported today) with 629 active positive cases, 2056 recoveries (including 45 cases recovered today) and 26 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 10905 positive cases (including 230 cases reported today) with 5021 active positive cases, 5738 recoveries (including 1069 cases recovered today), 146 deaths; Rajouri has 2308 positive cases (including 88 cases reported today) with 1292 active positive cases, 988 recovered (including 48 cases recovered today), 28 deaths; Ramban has 1171 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 397 active positive, 766 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today), 08 deaths; Kathua has 1818 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 637 Active positive, 1164 recovered (including 60 cases recovered today), 17 deaths; Udhampur has 1939 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today) with 538 active positive cases, 1391 recovered (including 200 cases recovered today), 10 deaths; Samba has 1539 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today) with 835 Active Positive, 688 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today), 16 deaths; Doda has 1904 positive cases (including 61 cases reported today) with 1221 active positive cases, 659 recoveries (including 48 cases recovered today), 24 deaths; Poonch has 1511 positive cases (including 58 cases reported today) with 898 active positive, 604 recoveries (including 24 cases reported today), 09 deaths; Reasi has 795 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 270 active positive, 520 recoveries (including 55 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths while Kishtwar has 958 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today) with 435 active positive cases and 517 recoveries (including 26 cases reported today) and 06 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 67510 positive cases in J&K 8420 have been reported as travelers while 59090 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The government has also started free Tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google playstore.

The bulletin added that there are 1251 COVID dedicated beds with 942 vacant beds, 862 beds with oxygen with 712 vacant beds and 126 ICU beds with 80 vacant beds in Jammu division while there are 2358 COVID dedicated beds with 1719 vacant beds, 1913 beds with oxygen with 1451 vacant beds and 144 ICU beds with 118 vacant beds besides 11 ICU beds occupied with Ventilator in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3609 COVID dedicated beds with 2661 vacant beds, 2775 beds with oxygen with 2163 vacant beds and 270 ICU beds with 198 vacant beds and 11 ICU beds occupied with Ventilator in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu .The facility will be very useful for the segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room have been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call on 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 9.49 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

