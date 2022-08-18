India defeat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in 1st ODI of 3-match series

In Cricket, India defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the first One Day International of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Replying to the target of 190, the visitors achieve the benchmark in 30.5 overs without losing any wicket.

The hosts were all out on 189 runs in 40.2 overs. Bowler Deepak Chahar was declared the player of the match, who took 3 wickets in 7 overs with an economy of 3.85. Shikhar Dhawan scored 81 runs, while Shubman Gill striked 82. Earlier, the visitors won the toss and elected to field.