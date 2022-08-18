Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has conducted an aerial survey of flood affected areas

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has conducted an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Kendrapada, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts. CM has expressed concern over waterlogging in many areas, damage caused to houses and agriculture crops.

CM announced distribution of relief aid for 15 days in flood affected villages of Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts. Similarly, relief aid will be given for 7 days to people of flooded villages in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh & Angul districts.

CM has directed the district administrations to assess the damage within 7 days of the release of flood water from the affected areas. CM has also directed officials to provide relief for house damage and crop damage within a period of 15 days.