Bhubaneswar: Odisha ruling BJD appoints 6 senior observers for 30 districts. BJD rejig haralds return of senior leaders including three former ministers in key party posts. Prasanna Acharya, whose RS tenure ended recently, made in-charge of 6 key coastal districts. 2 ministers also get key party posts.

According to a BJD press release, state finance minister Niranjan Pujari has been appointed Senior Observer to Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Bargarh districts.

Similarly, Parliamentarian Prasanna Acharya has been appointed Senior Observer to Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts.

Besides, minister Pramila Mallick has been appointed Senior Observer to Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati districts while MLA Debi Prasad Mishra appointed Senior Observer to Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khurda, Puri and Boudh districts.

Moreover, former minister Maheswar Mohanty has been appointed as Senior Observer to Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts, and minister Pratap Jena has been appointed to Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal district.