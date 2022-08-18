Odia Film ‘Adieu Godard’ To Hit Theatres On Sep 2

Bhubaneswar: Odia feature film Adieu GODARD is all set to hit theatres on 2nd September this year.

Acclaimed Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. Sharing the news he wrote: “ODIA FILM ‘ADIEU GODARD’ TO RELEASE ON 2 SEPT 2022… #ShiladityaBora’s #PlatoonDistribution to theatrically release globally celebrated #Odia language dark comedy feature #AdieuGodard on 2 Sept 2022… Directed by #AmartyaBhattacharyya… #ChoudhuryBikasDas enacts the lead.”

