Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that Indian economy is marching ahead despite odds and difficulties caused by Covid – 19 pandemic.

Addressing the function to confer coal minister’s awards for 2021-22 in New Delhi today, Mr Joshi pointed out that coal sector has played a crucial role in ensuring energy security of India. He urged Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries to focus on infrastructure development, transportation and new technologies to increase coal production.