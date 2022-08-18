Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that Indian economy is marching ahead despite odds and difficulties caused by Covid – 19 pandemic.
Addressing the function to confer coal minister’s awards for 2021-22 in New Delhi today, Mr Joshi pointed out that coal sector has played a crucial role in ensuring energy security of India. He urged Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries to focus on infrastructure development, transportation and new technologies to increase coal production.
