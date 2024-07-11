India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs In 3rd T20 Match At Harare

Indian men’s team defeated Zimbabwe by 23 runs in third T-20 match in Harare. With this win, India have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Earlier, electing to bat first, India scored 182 for 4 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Skipper, Shubman Gill scored highest 66 runs in 49 balls.

In reply, Zimbabwe managed to score only 159 for 6 wickets runs in 20 overs. Dion Myers scored unbeaten 65 runs in 49 balls.

For India, Washington Sundar clinched 3 wickets, Avesh Khan begged 2 wickets and Khaleel Ahmed took one wicket.