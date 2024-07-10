JLR INDIA CONTINUES ITS STRONG SALES MOMENTUM WITH Q1 FY25 RETAIL SALES UP BY 31%

Mumbai : JLR India today announced a strong start to FY25, with a robust performance in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported 31% year-on-year growth, with quarterly retail sales of 1,371 units, sustaining the momentum of the prior year. Both Defender and Range Rover Evoque grew by more than 50% with Defender being the highest selling model in the portfolio. Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender account for 75% of the total order book.

Mr. Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “We are pleased to report that our performance is tracking favourably as per our expectations. Alongside our robust sales, our order bank also grew by 10% compared to the beginning of the fiscal year showing continuous growth in demand while we continue to enhance our supplies into the market. The Defender remains our most sought-after model, and with the extraordinary response to the locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, we are confident of sustaining this momentum and delivering another successful year. The Indian market is responding well to our exciting product line up, and we are committed to our discerning clientele as we continue to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles.”