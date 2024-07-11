Colombia Defeat Uruguay 1-Nil To Reach Copa America 2024 Final

In Football, Colombia has secured a spot in the Copa America 2024 final, defeating Uruguay 1-Nil, in the second semi-final in North Carolina, USA, this morning. Despite Uruguay’s superior ball possession, they were unable to convert their chances into goals. Jefferson Lema scored the lone goal for Colombia in the 39th minute.

Colombia played with 10 men after the right-winger Daniel Muñoz received a red card, just before halftime. Despite being a man down, the Colombian defense held firm, keeping Uruguay at bay throughout the match.

Colombia will face the defending champions Argentina in the final on 15th of this month.