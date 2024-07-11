India Is Poised To Become 3rd Largest Economy Of The World In Next 3 To 4 Years: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that India is poised to become the third largest economy of the world in the next three to four years. Speaking on National Committee Executive Meeting of FICCI on Wednesday, Mr Goyal said that government to committed to making India a manufacturing hub, bringing the country into global value chain and creating more capacity centres. Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words, Mr Goyal said that the government is committed to bring three times more speed and put in three times more efforts. Mr Goyal also said that India’s export target of two trillion dollars is doable as the country has the right building blocks in place.

He added that Improving basic amenities for underprivileged is on government’s agenda. Expanding healthcare coverage, providing tapped water and speedy roll out of more piped gas connections is being done under this mission. Mr. Goyal also said that the government is deeply committed to persevere on the task of calibrated reform.

He said, the direction in which the country is moving forward deeply aligns with the industry’s aspirations. The Minister said, Government is easing the compliance burden. He urged the industry to be more demanding and proactive.