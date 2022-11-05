India beat New Zealand 7-4 in Men’s FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar

India beat New Zealand 7-4 in a thrilling encounter in the Men’s FIH Pro League Season Four cluster at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar yesterday, November 4.

India scored six goals in a row from the start of the second quarter to midway through the fourth to storm brilliantly back from a 1-3 deficit to overpower New Zealand 7-4. This was India’s second win against New Zealand in this cluster of matches and the fourth in a row against the Black Sticks since the Olympic Test Event in Tokyo in 2019.

India now is on the top of the standings in the Pro League with six points from three matches, the same as Spain who has played a match less.