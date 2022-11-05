Election Commission announced scheduled for assembly bye polls in in Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The bye polls on Padampur seat in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and Rampur in UP will be held on 5th of next month along with Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency. It also declared bye-election for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The counting of votes will take place on 8th December. The notification will be issued on 10th of this month.