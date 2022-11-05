The country’s first voter 106-year old Master Shyam Saran Negi passed away after a prolonged illness.

He was a resident of Kalpa in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Kinnaur DC Abid Hussain Sadiq confirmed the death of Negi. The DC said, the last rites will be performed with full honours by the district administration. Negi had cast his vote for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections through postal ballot three days ago. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has expressed grief over the demise of Master Shyam Saran Negi.