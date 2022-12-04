IN MARCOs – USN seals Joint Special Forces Exercise Commences at Goa

New Delhi : The 7th edition of Exercise Sangam, a joint Naval Special Forces exercise between Indian Navy MARCOs and US Navy SEALs commenced from 01 Dec 22 at Goa. Exercise Sangam was first conducted in 1994 and is an important military and diplomatic initiative between the two nations, reflective of the trust and friendship between them.

The present edition will see personnel from SEAL Team Five based at San Diego, USA and Indian Navy MARCOs from INS Abhimanyu together and aims at exchange of ideas and experiences on various aspects of Maritime Special Operations.

Whilst a joint exercise among US SEALs, MARCOs and other participating nations’ Naval Special Forces is held annually as part of Exercise Malabar, the Sangam series is a bi-lateral exercise purely between the US and Indian Special Forces. The exercise is planned for a duration of three weeks wherein personnel will exercise and hone their skills in Maritime Interdiction Operations, Direct Action Missions, Combat Free Fall Jumps, Special Heliborne Operations, and various other evolutions.