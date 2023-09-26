IMD Issues Yellow Warning as Thunderstorm and Lightning Threaten Multiple Odisha Districts, Heavy Rainfall Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather advisory for several districts in the state of Odisha, warning of potentially severe weather conditions. A “Yellow Warning” has been issued as thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated to affect multiple districts, accompanied by the likelihood of heavy rainfall.



This warning has put residents and authorities on high alert as thunderstorms and lightning can pose serious risks to both life and property. Such weather events can lead to disruptions in daily life, damage to infrastructure, and, in some cases, even fatalities.



The heavy rainfall associated with these thunderstorms can result in localized flooding, posing additional challenges to the affected regions. In response to this forecast, local authorities are likely to take precautionary measures to mitigate potential damage and ensure the safety of the public.



The issuance of a “Yellow Warning” signifies that the weather conditions are expected to be adverse and necessitates preparedness on the part of residents and authorities. It is crucial for residents in the identified districts to stay updated on weather advisories, take necessary precautions, and follow safety guidelines provided by local authorities during such weather events.



The IMD will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as the weather patterns develop. It is important for residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant and be prepared for possible thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall in the coming days.