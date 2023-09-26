Bajaj Auto launches the Pulsar N150, India’s Favourite 150cc in a new avatar

Bhubaneswar : Bajaj Auto, the world’s most valuable two-wheeler and three-wheeler company, launched the all-new Pulsar N150 in India. The Pulsar N150 is the perfect addition to the expanding Pulsar portfolio, which has seen a slew of sensational launches over the past 18 months, including the biggest ever Pulsar N250 and the incredibly successful Pulsar N160. With Pulsar N150, India’s largest-selling sports bike family finds a worthy new entrant that promises to not only retain the legions of Pulsarmaniacs but also add a host of new ones to the fold. Features 14.5 PS Peak Power with 13.5 Nm torque and single-channel ABS for superior braking and traction. The bike will be available in three striking colors – Racing Red, Ebony Black & Metallic Pearl White. Priced at ₹ 1,18,701 ex-showroom (Orissa).

Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said, “Twenty years ago, we launched the first Pulsar 150 cc motorcycle that shook up the entry-level sport biking segment and has been India’s largest selling 150cc since then. With the N150, Pulsar is back to rule the road in its biggest and boldest avatar. Its aggressive styling, segment-leading features, stellar on-road performance and an incredibly attractive price point make it a splendid value addition to the Pulsar family. Our goal is to make the joy of riding accessible to everyone, and this new bike is a testimony to that mission.”

The new Bajaj Pulsar N150 is a powerhouse on two wheels, boasting an impressive 14.5 PS peak power and 13.5 Nm torque. Its wide torque band truly sets it apart, delivering oodles of usable torque across the entire RPM range, from the low end to the top. With this motorcycle, riders can experience the thrilling performance and effortless manoeuvrability in any riding situation. When it comes to rider safety, the Pulsar N150 delivers a massive win. The single-channel ABS offer superior braking control and traction, ensuring that riders can easily navigate any tricky road. A harmonious blend of power, precision, and safety, the Pulsar N150 elevates riding experiences to new heights.