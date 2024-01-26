 IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning for Parts of Odisha, ‘Yellow’ Alert in Effect

BHUBANESWAR, 26 January: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for parts of Odisha, anticipating chilly temperatures over the next two days. The alert comes as a result of a cold and dry wind sweeping into the state from the north-west direction.

Uma Shakhar Dash, Senior Weather Scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, stated that due to this cold and dry airflow, several districts in north interior Odisha are likely to experience cold wave conditions in the coming days.

A ‘yellow’ warning, indicating residents to stay updated and exercise caution, has been issued for specific districts. The districts under alert include Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, and Angul.

As the warning takes effect, residents in the mentioned districts are advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm and protect themselves from the impending cold wave. The IMD’s issuance of color-coded warnings helps in raising awareness and preparedness levels among the public and local authorities.

Cold wave conditions can have various implications on daily life, affecting agriculture, transportation, and general public health. The meteorological advisory serves as an early alert system, enabling residents and authorities to make informed decisions and arrangements to mitigate the impact of the impending weather conditions.

As the state braces for the cold wave, citizens are urged to stay tuned to weather updates and follow safety guidelines provided by local authorities to ensure their well-being during this period of anticipated temperature drop.