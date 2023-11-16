Deep depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

The deep depression over west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and cross Bangladesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The weather forecasting agency further predicted that a fresh easterly wave is likely to cause isolated heavy rainfall spells over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on November 19 and 20.

In its bulletin, the IMD also said that light to moderate rainfall at some places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on November 20.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over coastal districts of West Bengal on Thursday and Friday and over coastal districts of north Odisha on Thursday.

“Light to moderate rainfall is also expected at many places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till November 18 with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mizoram and Tripura on Friday,” it said.

“Light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over south Assam and east Meghalaya on Friday and Saturday,” the IMD added.