Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’ Expected to Hit South Andhra Pradesh Coast on December 5, IMD Warns of Heavy Rains in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 – The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Sunday that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm named ‘Michaung.’ Forecasts suggest it will make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on the South Andhra Pradesh coast around December 5, carrying sustained wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph.

Predictions indicate that this system may bring heavy rainfall to various parts of southern Odisha and the coastal regions of the state. The name ‘Michaung,’ proposed by Myanmar, signifies strength and resilience.

CS “MICHAUNG” over SW BoB moved N-NW with speed of 08 kmph during past 06 hrs and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of 3 Dec, about 240 km E-NE of Puducherry, 210 km E-SE of Chennai. To move N-NW and intensify & reach WC BoB off S AP and adjoining N Tamilnadu coasts by 4 Dec forenoon. pic.twitter.com/19s3CqvgZC — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2023

As of the latest bulletin, the cyclonic storm has moved northwestward at a speed of 5 kmph over the past six hours. At 5.30 am, its center was approximately 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 310 km southeast of Chennai, 440 km southeast of Nellore, 550 km south-southeast of Bapatla, and 550 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, according to the weather agency.

Authorities have issued warnings and advisories for the areas expected to be affected by the cyclone, urging precautionary measures and preparedness in light of the anticipated severe weather conditions. Residents and local authorities in the potential impact zones have been advised to stay updated with official announcements and take necessary safety precautions.