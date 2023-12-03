Congress Senior Leader Suresh Routray Asserts Confidence in Winning Odisha Assembly Elections

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 – Suresh Routray, a seasoned Congress MLA, voiced strong optimism on Sunday, expressing firm belief in the Congress party’s victory in the forthcoming Odisha assembly elections next year. Drawing parallels to the party’s success in Telangana, Routray confidently stated the likelihood of a similar triumph in Odisha.

A veteran six-time MLA, Routray affirmed that the Congress party was gearing up for an extensive public gathering slated to be held in Bhubaneswar towards the end of this month. Notably, the event is expected to witness the presence of key party figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, enhancing the party’s outreach and visibility among the masses.

Highlighting internal challenges, Routray acknowledged the negative repercussions of internal disputes among senior leaders, attributing the party’s setback in Rajasthan partly to such conflicts. Moreover, he alleged that the BJP’s victory in Madhya Pradesh was primarily facilitated by financial superiority.

While addressing these issues, Routray emphasized the need for the Congress to unify and present a cohesive front to resonate positively at the grassroots level, fostering a stronger footing for the party’s electoral success in Odisha.

The declaration by Routray underscores the Congress party’s concerted efforts to regroup, strategize, and mobilize support, signaling an intensified drive towards the impending elections in Odisha next year.