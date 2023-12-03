Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal” Surpasses Rs 236 Crore in Global Box Office Collections

Mumbai, Dec 3 – Ranbir Kapoor’s latest cinematic venture, “Animal,” a gripping crime drama, has amassed an impressive gross collection of Rs 236 crore globally, as announced by the film’s makers on Sunday.

‘ANIMAL’ IS A BOXOFFICE MONSTER…#Animal goes WILD on Day 2 [Sat]… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets – the response is OUTSTANDING, takes the 2-day total to over ₹ 💯 cr… Day 3 [Sun] biz will place it amongst the biggest *opening weekend* scorers of all time… Fri 54.75 cr,… pic.twitter.com/xtUzgzSjMn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2023

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for his work on “Kabir Singh,” “Animal” made its debut on Friday across multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, expanding its reach to a diverse audience base.

The production company T-Series divulged the film’s remarkable two-day earnings, showcasing the substantial success of this intense family crime narrative. Despite being awarded an A certificate by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) before its release, “Animal” has managed to strike a chord with audiences, propelling its box office numbers upwards.

The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a bold and violent portrayal, has captivated viewers globally, contributing significantly to its noteworthy financial performance within a short span since its release. As it continues to resonate with audiences, “Animal” appears poised for further success in the coming days.