Dharmendra Pradhan Minister interacts with Kerala Delegates in Bhubaneswar

December 2nd, 2023; Bhubaneswar: IIM Sambalpur, one of India’s premier management institutions, organised a 3-day visit to Bhubaneswar for Kerala Delegates as a part of the ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, GOI interacted with Kerala Delegates in Bhubaneswar. The event was also graced by Shri V. Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs GOI, and Mahadeo Jaiswal, the Director of IIM Sambalpur.

IIM Sambalpur serves as the Nodal Institute for the Odisha-Kerala delegation, while NIT Calicut for Kerala.

During the interaction, the Union Education Minister emphasized the core objectives of the Yuva Sangam initiative and said, “This tour will offer a new and enriching experience for the Kerala delegation, fostering the exchange of socio-cultural heritage between students from both states. Additionally, youngsters will gain insights into the unity amidst the diversity of the country.”

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur highlighted the similarities between Kerala and Odisha in terms of culture, heritage and ethos and stated, “Through this programme, Kerala delegates have gained valuable experiences, long-lasting memories, and newfound knowledge that would act as a catalyst for igniting new enthusiasm across the country. This showcased the impact of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative.”

During the visit, Kerala delegates explored various prominent sites, including the Governor’s house, Puri Jagannath temple, Sun Temple of Konark, Khandagiri and Udayagiri Caves, and IIT Bhubaneswar. They also visited Krushi Bhavan and learned about the Millet Mission of Odisha.

It’s noteworthy that 46 students from Odisha will shortly visit Kerala as a part of the Yuva Sangam initiative